Bengals Guard Cordell Volson to Undergo Shoulder Surgery

Volson is expected to miss the entire 2025 season.

Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson will likely miss the entire 2025 season.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson will likely miss the entire 2025 season.
Cincinnati Bengals guard Cordell Volson is set to undergo shoulder surgery that could keep him out for the entire 2025 season, head coach Zac Taylor told reporters on Wednesday.

Volson, who started 15 games last season and 48 games total over the last three seasons, was locked in a position battle for the left guard spot with third-year lineman Dylan Fairchild. He could now have possibly have played his last game in a Bengals uniform. Volson is entering the final year of his deal, and will now likely miss the whole season with his future in Cincinnati up in the air.

Fairchild appears to be penciled in at left guard to start the year. Cincinnati also had Dalton Risner in for a visit, who could factor in as a depth piece on the offensive line should he be signed at some point.

