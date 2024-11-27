College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed: How Far Did South Carolina Climb?
Where are the South Carolina Gamecocks in the latest college football playoff rankings?
The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for South Carolina as they will rise in the rankings yet again this week.
South Carolina will still likely need some help to make the top 12 when the final playoff rankings are announced but things continue to work in their favor for those odds to continue to increase. They will have another big opportunity this weekend against Clemson to earn another notable win and where they land in this week's rankings will provide more insight of their chances. Last week they came in at No. 18 so where did the committee have them ranked this week?
*This article will be updated as the rankings are revealed*
College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:
- .
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
