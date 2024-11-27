Gamecock Digest

College Football Playoff Rankings Revealed: How Far Did South Carolina Climb?

Where are the South Carolina Gamecocks in the latest college football playoff rankings?

Jonathan Williams

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) passes the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
In this story:

Where are the South Carolina Gamecocks in the latest college football playoff rankings?

The college football playoff rankings will be released Tuesday evening after a very chaotic weekend of college football. Alabama lost to Oklahoma, Ole Miss lost to Florida, Ohio State defeated Indiana and Colorado lost to Kansas. All of those things are likely good things for South Carolina as they will rise in the rankings yet again this week.

South Carolina will still likely need some help to make the top 12 when the final playoff rankings are announced but things continue to work in their favor for those odds to continue to increase. They will have another big opportunity this weekend against Clemson to earn another notable win and where they land in this week's rankings will provide more insight of their chances. Last week they came in at No. 18 so where did the committee have them ranked this week?

*This article will be updated as the rankings are revealed*

College Football Playoff Rankings Prediction:

  1. .
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Arizona State
  17. Tulane
  18. Iowa State
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Missouri
  22. UNLV
  23. Illinois
  24. Kansas State
  25. Colorado

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published |Modified
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Home/Football