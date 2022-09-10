College Gameday Makes Their Picks

College Gameday is on set at Texas for their game of the week and has officially made their picks for the biggest games of the week.

Arkansas and South Carolina is the marquee matchup in the early window. Head coaches Shane Beamer and Sam Pittman are two of the hottest names in college football, and the quarterback matchup has been highly anticipated.

The crew today consisted of Desmond Howard, Pat McAfee, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit. Mcafee made his show debut as one of the biggest names in sports media. He will become a mainstay with the team and should provide a fun dynamic to the show. The crew was accompanied by Texas native, actor Glen Powell.

The entire group picked Arkansas over South Carolina. Prior to their picks, they were joined by Razorback head coach Sam Pittman, who said that the team who won the line of scrimmage would ultimately win the game.

The Gamecocks are betting underdogs, as most sportsbooks have them at +8.5. Arkansas is one of the hottest teams in college football, and a win for South Carolina would be massive for head coach Shane Beamer and company.

