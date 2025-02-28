Deebo Samuel Gaining Significant Trade Interest from Multiple NFL Teams
Former South Carolina Gamecock Deebo Samuel is gaining significant trade interest from multiple NFL teams.
The NFL offseason is in full swing now the we are a few of weeks removed from the Super Bowl. That means trade rumors and free agency rumors are starting to swirl around and one former South Carolina Gamecock has now entered the news.
Wide receiver Deebo Samuel is starting to gain significant trade interest from both the Washington Commanders and Houston Texans, according to Jordan Schultz.
Samuel was drafted by the San Fransisco 49ers in the 2019 NFL draft in the second round. He has emerged as a top receiving target in the 49ers' offense. This past season, he finished with 670 receiving yards, four total touchdowns and 51 receptions. He played in 15 total games.
This isn't the first time in the last calendar year that a San Fransisco wide receiver had been mentioned in leaving the team. Wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk was in the midst of a hold out with the organization ahead of last season but ultimately stayed with the franchise. Now it sounds like Samuel might be a big piece on the move this offseason.
