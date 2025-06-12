George Kittle Defends Deebo Samuel After Minicamp Route Video Goes Viral
NFL minicamps in June are an excellent excuse for fans to overreact to completely random and often out of context tweets and videos. Whether it's Shedeur Sanders's completion percentage or Micah Parsons's contract negotiations, almost none of this will mean anything once the actual football starts in a couple months.
With that in mind, you need to know that people are very concerned about Deebo Samuel's weight after seeing this 21-second clip. Fans online think Samuel looks slow
The biggest aggregator accounts have also taken notice and asked their followers to judge for themselves.
And that's how San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle saw the video. Samuel's former teammate in San Francisco valiently stuck up for the receiver, explaining to one big account that players are supposed to be jogging.
Kittle and Samuel were teammates from 2019 until Samuel was traded to Washington in March. There was concern that Samuel was overweight and a step slow in his final year in San Francisco. Samuel responded to one report saying he was excited about a fresh start.