Deebo Samuel Honored with 96 Overall CUT Legend Card in EA College Football 25
South Carolina football legend and current NFL star Deebo Samuel has been immortalized in EA Sports College Football 25 with a 96 overall Campus Ultimate Team (CUT) legend card. The honor celebrates Samuel's incredible impact during his time with the Gamecocks, where he earned a reputation as one of the most dynamic playmakers in college football.
The card is a gamer’s dream, boasting attributes that perfectly capture Samuel’s electric style of play. With 96 speed, 94 jump, 97 catch, 92 clutch catch, and 91 spectacular catch, Samuel is the ultimate deep-threat weapon. His elite route running—95 short, 98 medium, and 92 deep—makes him an unstoppable force in any offense, while 87 awareness and 93 agility ensure he stays one step ahead of defenders.
Samuel, who played for the Gamecocks from 2014 to 2018, delivered countless highlight-reel moments in Columbia, including his unforgettable kickoff returns and acrobatic touchdown catches. Now a Pro Bowler with the San Francisco 49ers, he continues to thrive as one of the NFL’s top offensive weapons, but his college days remain a special chapter for Gamecock fans.
EA’s decision to include Samuel as a CUT legend is a fitting tribute to a player who brought so much excitement to South Carolina football. Whether you’re a Gamecock loyalist or just a fan of explosive playmakers, Deebo Samuel’s CUT card is bound to be a game-changer.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!