Demetrius Knight Jr. Named One of Kiper's Biggest Risers on NFL Draft Board
South Carolina linebacker Demetrius Knight one of the biggest risers following the NFL combine.
With the NFL Combine coming to a completion, it is full speed ahead on the road to the NFL Draft. Many players have strengthened their stock after putting their athleticism, skills, and strength on full display. While Nick Emannwori was the talk of the showcase in Indianapolis, one of his former Gamecock teammates was also the subject of rising up draft boards.
While several other Gamecocks showed out, perhaps one of the most impactful performances was by linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. The transfer from University of North Carolina in Charlotte dazzled after running a 4.58 forty yard dash and only coming two inches shy of a ten-foot broad jump. With a 6-foot-2 and 235 pound frame, NFL evaluators saw they clearly have a potential monster in Knight.
One of the most important draft evaluators in the sport, Mel Kiper Jr., was one of the many who grew fond of Knight’s performance and listed the linebacker as one of his 18 risers from the combine..
“He had a solid 2024 season with 79 tackles, eight run stops and a pair of sacks. He was my No. 4 linebacker entering the week, and after running 4.58 in the 40, he's a clear Day 2 pick.”
After transferring from Charlotte, Knight was an immediate impact player who elevated the level of play from the Gamecock defense. Equipped with a productive season in SEC play and an impressive combine performance, many talent evaluators now truly know that whatever team takes Knight will be bringing in a guy who is ready to succeed at the next level.
