Derrek Cooper Reveals Why He Committed to the Texas Longhorns Over Georgia Football
Texas Football commit Derrek Cooper reveals why he chose the Longhorns over the Georgia Bulldogs and others.
The Texas Longhorns experienced a massive victory on the recruiting trail earlier this week as the Longhorns earned a commitment from one of the highest-ranked running backs in the class with Derrek Cooper.
With Cooper's commitment now finished, the Texas commit revealed what exactly it was that tipped the scales in the Longhorns' favor. His answer, however, may be upsetting to fans of the Georgia Bulldogs.
"They're known as RBU, they've put a lot of backs in the league [NFL] with five running backs in three years. That's crazy," said Cooper. "And coach Sark, he's an offensive guy, so that has a lot to do with it too."
"RBU" is, of course, an acronym for "running back university", dedicated to teams that have consistently produced the sport's best ball carriers. Under Kirby Smart, the Bulldogs have possessed elite running backs such as James Cook, Sony Michel, D'Andre Swift, and Nick Chubb.
While missing on a talented player at such a crucial position is certainly frustrating to Kirby Smart and his staff, the Bulldogs remain in an excellent position to sign one of the top three classes in the nation and are on pace to land more highly talented prospects.
Georgia Bulldogs 2026 Commits
- Lincoln Keyes, TE
- Seven Cloud, DL
- Zech Fort, S
- Brady Marchese, WR
- Kealan Jones, S
- Jared Curtis, QB
- Jordan Smith, S
- Justice Fitzpatrick, CB
- Graham Houston, OL
- Ryan Mosley, WR
- Carter Luckie, DL
- Zachary Lewis, OL
- Zykie Helton, OL
- Ekene Ogboko, OL
- Caden Harris, CB
- Harran Zeurikat, K
- Wade Register, P
- Corey Howard, EDGE
- Khamari Brooks, Edge
- Shadarius Toodle, LB
- Craig Dandridge
- Jae Lamar, RB
- Chace Calicut, S
- PJ Dean, DL
- Preston Carey, DL
- Brayden Fogle, TE
- Tyriq Green, ATH
