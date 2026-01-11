South Carolina Gamecocks Fall Short to Georgia Bulldogs, Final Score 75-70

The South Carolina Gamecocks are on to a much improved start this season on the hardwood. Despite their improvement and leading most of the game, the Gamecocks fell short to the number 18 ranked Georgia Bulldogs, losing 65-72.

The Gamecocks came into the game looking to pick up their second conference win, which didn’t come last season until March. The Bulldogs, boasting the number one scoring offense in the country, were coming off a loss to the Florida Gators and were looking to avenge their disappointing outing.

To counter the Bulldogs’ high-powered attack, the Gamecocks’ are allowing the second fewest points per game in the SEC. Throughout the game, the Gamecocks constantly threw unique looks at the Bulldogs to keep them off rhythm, which resulted in the Bulldogs shooting a poor 25% from behind the three-point line.

However, the Gamecocks continued their offensive woes, as they currently average the second lowest number of points in the conference. The Gamecocks were outscored in the second half and failed tally 30 points during the period. To make matters worse, the Gamecocks managed to convert only one basket in the final five-and-a-half minutes in the game. Despite the struggles as a team, sharpshooting guard Mike Sharavjamts totaled 18 points on 6/8 shooting, while Eli Ellis provided an additional 13 points off the bench.

While the Bulldogs may have shot poorly from three-point land, they received a large boost from sophomore guard Kanon Catchings, who provided 20 points and hit four of the Bulldogs’ six three-point shots. Senior center Somtochukwu Cyril also provided 18 points on 8/8 shooting, which gave the Bulldogs the ability to be effective from the perimeter and interior.

While the Gamecocks were in the game until the final seconds, the contest took a turn when Kobe Knox was called for a flagrant foul defending Cyril on a screen, which led to two mad free throws. The Bulldogs iced the game while the Gamecocks continued to struggle, with their remaining points only coming from the free throw line.

The loss brings the Gamecocks to 10-6 on the year and 1-2 in conference play. The Gamecocks will have the chance to bounce back on Wednesday the 14th against John Calipari’s number 15 ranked Arkansas Razorbacks.

