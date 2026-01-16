ICYMI: South Carolina Women's Basketball Makes a Statement Following Win Over Texas

17,188 fans filed into Colonial Life Arena to watch a heavyweight fight between the second ranked Gamecocks and fourth ranked Longhorns. This was the second meeting of the season between the two teams, a game that the Longhorns won the first time around. This win proved that the 2025-2026 Gamecocks are once again a national title contending team.

Electricity was in the air from tip off as fans wanted to see their Gamecocks avenge the only loss of the season against Texas. The Lognhorns started fast and took an early 20-13 lead after the end of quarter one. By half time we had a new ball game as the score was tied at 32 all entering the break.

The second half played out much like the first were it was a back and forth affair until the Gamecocks pulled away late. Down by one entering the fourth, this is where the Gamecocks showed that championship mentality. Up 64-61 with less than 30 seconds left in the game, senior guard Raven Johnson came up clutch in the paint to push the Gamecock lead to five points, igniting the crowd and essentially putting the nail in the coffin for this one.

RAVEN JOHNSON. 4TH QUARTER CLUTCH. 🔥



South Carolina would go on to out score Texas 20-16 to pull away with a 68-65 win. The victory was the team's second top ten win of the season. South Carolina and Texas are 1-1 against each other on the season with both games ending by a combined five points.

What's Next for the Gamecocks?

Dawn Staley's Gamecocks are back in action on Sunday against Coppin State. This will be the last out of conference matchup of the regular season for South Carolina who will then jump full into SEC play. The team will be on the road for four of the next five games.

