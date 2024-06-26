Dylan Stewart And Shane Beamer Have Plenty of Pressure to Perform for South Carolina Gamecocks
Shane Beamer faces a pivotal 2024 season. He needs to improve on his 5-7 2023 season. With key offensive players, including now-NFL quarterback Spencer Rattler, departing, Beamer turns to redshirt freshman Jayden Sellers as the starting quarterback. Sellers, showcasing dual-threat capabilities, will need time to adapt to the fast-paced SEC defenses. Beamer must compensate for potential offensive struggles by bolstering the defense to create chaos and shift momentum in critical moments.In
Dylan Stewart, a 5-star recruit, emerges as the game-changer Beamer needs. He is 6-foot-5, weighs 250 pounds, and wreaks havoc on opposing offenses. At Friendship Collegiate Academy in Washington, DC, he played every position in the front seven, demonstrating adaptability and high football IQ.
Stewart’s high school statistics shine. As a senior, he recorded 76 tackles, 24 for a loss, and 12 sacks. His junior year he boasted 16 sacks, cementing his reputation as a relentless pass rusher. He helped lead his school to back-to-back DCSAA Class AA titles and is a proven winner. During South Carolina’s spring game, Stewart made an immediate impact with three tackles for loss, proving his readiness to compete in the SEC from game one.
The Gamecocks’ defense, which ranked 66th in scoring and 9th in the SEC, allowing 26 points per game, needs Stewart’s playmaking ability. Dominating the line of scrimmage will help create chaos on defense. Stewart disrupts the offensive backfield, forcing turnovers, unsettling quarterbacks, and changing the game’s complexion.
Beamer’s strategy to use Stewart’s versatility plays a crucial role. The coaching staff will find favorable matchups for Stewart to exploit weaknesses. His physical attributes and high football IQ allow him to play anywhere along the front seven, adding unpredictability to the Gamecocks’ defensive schemes.
In the SEC, elite line-of-scrimmage play remains paramount. Stewart’s development and immediate impact will prove essential. For South Carolina to compete, their defense must improve. Stewart’s ability to dominate the offensive backfield will be pivotal in achieving this goal.
Shane Beamer’s tenure at South Carolina hinges on making significant strides in 2024. With a young quarterback leading the offense, the defense’s performance takes center stage. Dylan Stewart, with his impressive high school pedigree and immediate impact potential, stands as the cornerstone of a revamped defensive unit. As the season unfolds, Stewart’s contributions will play a key role in South Carolina’s success in the demanding SEC landscape.
