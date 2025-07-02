ESPN Names South Carolina EDGE as 'Under the Radar Player' in College Football
South Carolina EDGE Bryan Thomas has been named as an under-the-radar player for the upcoming season.
The South Carolina Gamecocks will have to replace a multitude of players on defense this upcoming season. On the bright side, they return names like Dylan Stewart and Jalon Kilgore to help alleviate those losses. There also might be a player flying under the radar that could make a big contribution this season.
According to ESPN, EDGE Bryan Thomas is a name fans need to keep an eye on this season.
"Much of the attention within the Gamecocks' pass-rush depth will be centered on sophomore phenom Dylan Stewart and Charlotte transfer Demon Clowney, cousin of former two-time All-American Jadeveon Clowney," Eli Lederman wrote for ESPN. "But as South Carolina works to replace the production of 2024 SEC sack leader Kyle Kennard, fourth-year edge Thomas will have an important role to play as well. The 6-foot-2, 247-pounder logged career highs in sacks (4.5) and total tackles (23) a year ago, and he's poised to step into a starting role opposite Stewart this fall following Kennard's jump to the NFL. If the Gamecocks are going to feature one of the nation's fiercest pass rushes again in 2025, Thomas will have to be a big part of it."
Thomas has been with the program for the last three seasons. Over that time, he has racked up 51 tackles, nine tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks. The Gamecocks have had success at EDGE over the years. Stewart is the known sensation right now and Kyle Kennard was a big transfer addition last season. Now it seems like Thomas could be the next big name to keep an eye on for this season.
