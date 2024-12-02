ESPN Projects South Carolina Gamecocks to Miss College Football Playoff
ESPN has projected the South Carolina Gamecocks to miss the college football playoff.
The South Carolina Gamecocks picked up yet another massive win this past weekend against their in-state rival, the Clemson Tigers. A road ranked win for the Gamecocks had them closing out their regular season arguably stronger than anyone else in college football. Many were curious if that win would be enough to put them into the playoff conversation, but according to the latest AP poll rankings, they might be just short again.
The AP poll voters aren't the only ones who think that though. ESPN released their latest post season projections and Kyle Bonagura and Mark Schlabach both had the Gamecocks missing the playoffs. Bonagura had them making the Music City Bowl and Schlabach had them making the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl. Schlabach also had Alabama making the dance as the 12 seed in his playoff bracket.
Conference championship weekend could certainly shake things up. Clemson will play SMU in the ACC Championship and if the Tigers win, that would give South Carolina a win over a conference champion. That would also put Clemson into the playoffs, so a win over a playoff team as well.
Nonetheless, it seems like the Gamecocks still need some help to make the college football playoffs, but the true answer will be given Tuesday evening when the next round of CFP rankings are revealed. But even then, the final ones will not be released until the day after conference championship weekend.
