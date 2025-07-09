Experts Worry South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers Could Be "Another Anthony Richardson"
As LaNorris Sellers prepares to begin his 2025 college football season, some experts are concerned that the Gamecocks' QB could be similar to Anthony Richardson.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers has become one of the bigger names of the college football offseason as the signal caller's playmaking abilities and overall frame have garnered him first-round buzz in next year's NFL Draft.
While Sellers' ceiling appears to have round one potential, there are still a handful of components that many believe he needs to fix before he can reach his full potential. Earlier this week, Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema provided an extremely detailed and in-depth analysis as to what it was the quarterback did well, and what he needed to work on.
In the article, Sikkema proclaims that Sellers has a dual-threat ability which puts him in the likes of a Cam Newton or Josh Allen archetype. The quarterback's frame also makes him a more than viable prospect in the NFL.
While Sellers does appear to be tailor-made to be a first-round quarterback, there are still some areas of concern. A few of those concerns are situational passing and turnover-worthy plays. Sikkema explained that these areas of concern have caused many to lump Sellers in with a well-known quarterback prospect, who is currently struggling in the NFL.
"Right now, Sellers is an 'all the tools in the world' type of quarterback, so it's easy to see why people are ready to bet on him." Wrote Sikkema. "The worry is that he’s another Anthony Richardson, who, even when healthy, has not proven himself to be a consistent enough passer in the NFL to this point."
Sikkema did state, however, that he believes Sellers has shown a higher baseline than Richardson. Who, after earning a top-five pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, has struggled with injuries and inaccuracy in the league. He did declare, though, that this does not make Sellers "the next Josh Allen," and there is plenty for the Gamecocks' quarterback to improve upon in 2025.
Sellers will begin his 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia, when he and the Gamecocks face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will air on ESPN.
