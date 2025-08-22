Former Gamecock Mike Davis Says He 'Hated' Former Head Coach Steve Spurrier
Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis says he 'hated' former head coach Steve Spurrier.
Steve Spurrier is considered as perhaps the greatest coach in South Carolina football history. The old ball coach helped produce some very successful seasons during his time in Columbia, and had some all-time great players play for him. However, one former player recently made it known that he did not like playing for Coach Spurrier.
Former South Carolina running back Mike Davis recently joined the Raw Room podcast, and the topic of him playing for Coach Spurrier. Davis quickly chimed in and said, "I hated him."
Davis would go on to explain why he was not a fan of his former head coach.
"I a'int like the way he treated people," Davis said. "Bro he would talk to you. Like grimy. I could have a good a** game and drop like one pass and he was gonna talk crazy about me to the media. And he gonna talk crazy to your face too. Folks was scared of him. Coaches were scared of him too. Like he could be wrong and nobody wanted to correct him."
The former Gamecock also made sure to make it known that he didn't think he was a bad coach, though.
"Bruh is a good coach," Davis continued. Don't get me wrong. But I didn't like the way he talked to people and the teammates."
To help explain where he was coming from, Davis told a story on what started his disliking of his former head coach.
"I'll tell you a story about what started me to not like him," Davis said. "After [Marcus Lattimore] leaves, folks didn't expect somebody to pick up to where Latt started off. One day he called me into his office and he's like, 'Hey I wanna talk to you' and all that. So I'm like, I know this gotta be something good. Like I'm balling on the field, I'm doing good in class, so I'm like, I'm cool. He's like 'Yeah um, I want you to be more like Marcus Lattimore. You know like the way he carried himself. I want you to be more like Marcus Lattimore.' And I was like, I know this [man] a'int just ask me that. I told him I said, Coach I'm sorry, I don't mean no disrespect but I am me coach. I can't be off the field like how Latt was."
Davis played three seasons at South Carolina, where he rushed for 2,440 career yards, 22 touchdowns and averaged 5.4 yards per carry. He would go on to be a fourth-round draft pick in the 2015 NFL draft by the San Francisco 49ers.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: