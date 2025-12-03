South Carolina Football Recruiting: Four-Star CB J'Zavien Currence Signs With the Gamecocks
2026 four-star corner J'Zavien Currence signs letter of intent with Shane Beamer and the South Carolina Gamecocks on Early National Signing Day. The top-100 rated player in the country is headed to Columbia after commiting on Oct 17, 2024.
Currence comes into a defensive room that has experience in front of him that could stay another year. He has the ability to play safety and corner, but may see playing time sooner as a safety. The four-star DB from Rock Hill, South Carolina, brings elite size and speed to the garnet and black.
The Gamecocks have been missing a versatile piece on the back end of their defense this season. Currence has an opportunity to change that.
Potential Hybrid Role
At 6-foot-3.5 and 205 pounds, Currence has the ability to play multiple roles across Clayton White's defense. Giving the Gamecocks a versatile weapon for years to come.
"Imposing back-seven defender with rare size and movement skills that can serve as a versatile chess piece for defensive coordinators. Bills himself as a larger safety prospect, but could very well end up growing into a full-time linebacker as he’s already pushing 6-foot-4, 205 pounds and equipped with broad shoulders. Charges downhill in a hurry from the shelf as he takes efficient angles to the football and arrives with the intention of making a hit," Andrew Ivins, Director of Scouting for 247Sports writes.
As far as a comparison goes, Ivins writes Currence reminds him of former Gamecock and current Seattle Seahawk, Nick Emmanwori. Emmanwori was a force during his time in the garnet and black. If Clayton White can help Currence develop into a player like Emmanwori, South Carolina will have a major building block on their hands defensively.
Currence is the third highest rated in the Gamecocks 2026 class. He joins a class that has seven four-star players and one five-star. It's a class that currently ranks as the 22nd ranked class in the 2026 recruiting cycle.
