Former Gamecock Pinned With High Expectations Amidst Jalen Ramsey Trade Potential

Former South Carolina defensive back Cam Smith has high expectations pinned on him.

Jun 5, 2024; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) works out during mandatory minicamp at Baptist Health Training Complex. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images
Some big news broke on the NFL landscape recently as it was revealed the Miami Dolphins and Jalen Ramsey are going to explore potential trade options this offseason. That of course opens the door for someone to take his place on the roster, and that very well could be former Gamecock Cam Smith.

General Manager Chris Grier met with the media earlier in the week following the news breaking about the franchise potentially moving on from Ramsey. That lead to a conversation about Smith sparking up, and Grier didn't hold back when talking about the former South Carolina football player.

"Cam Smith needs to come through, at the end of the day," said Grier. "He's gotta stay healthy and be on the field. He has shown some flashes, but this is a very big year for him. He knows what's expected, because we can't hold his hand and wait for him anymore."

Smith was selected in the second round of the 2023 NFL draft. He has appeared in 21 games over the last two seasons and has recorded 18 tackles over that time span. He has not yet started a single game for the Dolphins, but it sounds like that could quickly change if a trade partner is found for Ramsey.

In four years at South Carolina, Smith tallied six interceptions, 91 tackles and four tackles for loss.

