Former Gamecock Shilo Sanders Signs with Tampa Bay Buccaneers as Undrafted Free Agent
After a college career that spanned three programs, Shilo Sanders is officially getting his NFL shot. The former South Carolina, Jackson State, and Colorado safety is signing with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent, according to NFL insider Ian Rapoport.
Sanders, the son of Hall of Famer Deion Sanders, played a key role for the Colorado Buffaloes over the past two seasons. In 2024, he started 10 games despite missing time with an arm injury early in the year. He finished third on the team with 67 total tackles, including 44 solo stops, and added two tackles for loss, two pass breakups, two fumble recoveries, a sack, a forced fumble, and a defensive touchdown. One of his biggest plays of the season came on the road at Texas Tech, when he sealed a win with a fumble return touchdown late in the game.
Sanders also stood out in his 2023 campaign, where he led Colorado's defense with 70 tackles and tied for first in the Pac-12 with 55 solo tackles. He forced four fumbles, the most by any defensive back in the country that season, and returned an interception 80 yards for a touchdown against rival Colorado State. His efforts earned him a spot on multiple preseason All-Big 12 teams heading into 2024 and an invitation to the East-West Shrine Bowl, where he played alongside several of his Colorado teammates.
Before his time in Boulder, Sanders made a name for himself at Jackson State, where he recorded 59 tackles, five interceptions, 12 pass breakups, and two forced fumbles over two seasons under his father’s coaching. He earned Second-Team All-SWAC honors in 2021 and helped Jackson State capture the conference title.
Sanders began his college career at South Carolina, where he played in 13 games across two seasons, recording 32 tackles and one tackle for loss. He was also named to the SEC First-Year Academic Honor Roll in 2019.
Coming out of Trinity Christian High School in Texas, Sanders was a four-star recruit and an Under Armour All-American. He helped lead his high school team to a perfect 14-0 record and a TAPPS Division II state championship, standing out as a cornerback, receiver, and returner.
Now, after a winding journey through college football, Sanders will look to carve out a role with the Buccaneers and continue building his own name at the next level.
