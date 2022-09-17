Skip to main content

Arik Gilbert Did Not Travel With Team

Tight end Arik Gilbert did not make the trip to South Carolina with the Georgia Bulldogs.

Word broke on Friday night that Georgia tight end Arik Gilbert did not travel with the team to South Carolina. Gilbert transferred into the program from LSU but sat out the 2021 season due to personal reasons.

Gilbert was projected to play a large role in this Bulldog offense but had yet to make a substantial impact through the first two games. Head coach Kirby Smart remained complimentary of Arik, suggesting his best football remains ahead of him.

The Bulldogs also may be without wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, who sustained an ankle injury against Samford. He is listed as questionable for kickoff just a few hours before the game.

South Carolina Football Injury Report

  • RJ Roderick, S (Arm) QUESTIONABLE - Roderick missed the Arkansas game after suffering an injury against Georgia State.
  • Corey Rucker, WR (Foot) QUESTIONABLE - Rucker has yet to make his season debut after injuring his foot during preseason camp. The Arkansas State transfer would provide a much-needed boost to this receiver room.
  • Alex Huntley, EDGE (Leg) QUESTIONABLE - Huntley left the game against Arkansas with a lower-body injury but returned to action later in the contest.
  • Cam Smith, CB (Unknown) QUESTIONABLE - Smith left the Arkansas game with a towel draped over his head. Beamer downplayed the significance of his injury post-game.
  • David Spaulding, CB (Shoulder) QUESTIONABLE - Spaulding is still recovering from shoulder surgery but is reportedly trending in the right direction.

How to watch Georgia @ South Carolina

  • Gameday: Saturday, September 17th, 2022.
  • Game time: 12:00 pm ET
  • TV: ESPN
  • Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

