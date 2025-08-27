Get to Know the Opponent: Virginia Tech Players South Carolina Fans Need to Know
Virginia Tech football players South Carolina fans need to know heading into Sunday's matchup.
As opposed to most college football programs, the South Carolina Gamecocks will be kicking their season off on Sunday against the Virginia Tech Hokies. The game will be played in Atlanta, GA at 3:30 PM ET in Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
These two programs don't cross paths too often, so with that said, here are a few Virginia Tech players South Carolina fans need to know heading into the matchup.
Terion Stewart, RB
Stewart is a transfer out of Bowling Green and was highly productive for the Falcons the last two seasons. In 2023-2024, Stewart rushed for 1,660 yards, averaged 5.7 yards per carry and scored 14 touchdowns. At 5-foot-9 and 216 pounds, Stewart is a load to bring down, and the Gamecocks need to be aware of that heading into this matchup.
Jaden Keller, LB
Keller is a returning defensive starter for the Hokies and was a highly productive one last season. He led the team in tackles with 83 and tacked on two tackles for loss as well. He's played a lot of football up to this point in his career and has been with the Hokies all four seasons of his college career.
Kyron Drones, QB
The numbers didn't look great for Drones last season, but the season before that, he was the star of this football team. In 2023, Drones threw for 2,085 yards, 17 touchdowns and three interceptions. He also rushed for over 800 yards that season.
Drones has shown the ability to be a multi-faceted playmaker for the Hokies, and if he can return to his 2023 form, he could be a dangerous matchup for the Gamecocks in this one.
Join the community:
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: