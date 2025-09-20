Get Up! It's Gameday: South Carolina Gamecocks Football vs Missouri Tigers
Get up and be loud! The South Carolina Gamecocks football program plays football this afternoon.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to take on the Missouri Tigers this afternoon as part of their week four matchup. This will be the 15th meeting between these two programs in a series that Missouri leads 8-6.
The Gamecocks ended a five-year streak by the Tigers last season, thanks to a heroic performance from quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who is expected to play in today's matchup after suffering a concussion in last week's loss against the Vanderbilt Commodores.
Saturday's contest is a pseudo must-win for the Gamecocks, as last week's loss to the Commodores will make reaching the College Football Playoff that much harder, given the challenging schedule ahead. A loss today would make reaching the playoff that much harder.
Kickoff for today's contest is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Coverage for this event will be made available on ESPN.
Weather Update:
According to The Weather Channel, the forecast is a cloudy night in Columbia. The weather at the time of kickoff will be at 74 degrees and will get to 69 degrees by the end of the game. There is a 15 percent chance of rain on the day.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Vanderbilt:
- Gameday: Saturday, September 20th, 2025
- Game time: 7:00 pm ET
- TV: ESPN
- Broadcast Team: Dave Pasch, Dusty Dvoracek, and Taylor McGregor
- South Carolina Broadcast Team: Todd Ellis (play-by-play), Tommy Suggs (analyst), and Chet Tucker (sideline reporter)
- Location: Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium (Columbia, Missouri)
