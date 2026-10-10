HALTIME UPDATE: South Carolina Gamecocks Lead Florida Gators, 17-13.

The first half between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Florida Gators has officially concluded. The score at the half is 17-13 with the Gamecocks leading. Here is a recap of the first half of action.

First Quarter:

The Gamecocks received the opening kickoff. The drive did not last long, as they went three-and-out in the opening minute of the game. This became a trend for the game as the Gators did the same on their first drive and the Gamecocks did the same on their second possession after misfiring on two deep passes from LaNorris Sellers.

The Gators finally got their footing on the next drive after Florida QB Aaron Philo connected with WR Bailey Stockton for a 59 yard touchdown on third and long, making the score 7-0.

The Gamecocks began their next drive looking to answer the score from the Gators with one of their own and got things going with three bruising rushes that led to picking up a first down. Their momentum was halted the following snap after the Florida defense glued the Gamecocks in coverage, forcing Sellers to check the ball down to Mazeo Bennett Jr., who was also behind the line of scrimmage and well covered, leading to a three yard loss.

After a sack losing five more yards on the following play, the Gators were called offsides, negating the loss, which set RB Jabree Coleman to pick up the first down on a screen pass. Despite picking up another first down, the drive was again ended after Seller sailed another receiver, which led the Gamecocks to kicking a field goal that was missed by Malik Orsan from 47 yards.

Despite the missed field goal, the Gamecock defense came out swarming. After a holding call pushed the Gators back ten yards, they failed to generate any momentum on the drive, which was ended after Dylan Stewart ferociously sacked Philo, leading to a punt the next snap.

Despite a dropped pass and an overthrown ball, LaNorris Sellers was able to pick up a first down with his legs after a 17 yard rush. Matt Fuller IV picked up the next first down after catching a pass from Sellers. After connecting with more receivers to pick up first downs, the drive was capped off with a 15 yard pass from Sellers to Nyck Harbor, where the team’s reigning leading receiver channeled his inner Randy Moss on a 50/50 ball.

Second Quarter:

Harbor’s touchdown grab tied the game at 7-7. After getting the Gators to third and six, Jaden Baugh found his way to a first down on the ground. Once again finding themselves in third and long territory, Philo connected with WR Dallas Wilson, who was inexplicably wide open, picking up 20 yards. Philo continued the chunk yardage, this time with his legs for 24 yards.

The drive continued into the redzone, where the Gators are one of the best teams at finding the endzone once reaching the coveted area. Despite their effectiveness, the Gamecocks held the Gators to a field goal after an impressive stop near the goal line, which led to a chip-shot field goal that gave the Gators the lead once again at 10-7.

Looking to take their first lead of the game, The Gamecocks got moving quickly, as Sellers once again connected with Nyck Harbor for 20 yards, and then Mazeo Bennett Jr. for 18 yards. After nearly crossing into red zone territory, Sellers was sacked for a massive loss. RB Jabree Coleman recovered the lost yardage, which set up Malik Orsan with a 37 field goal attempt that he converted and tied the game at 10.

The Gators never got much movement on the ensuing drive. Before it had a chance to get going, Philo threw a ball right in the chest of DB Vicari Swain, who got the Gamecocks into Gator territory at the 25 yard line. With the prime field position, the Gamecocks found success through the air, which began with a 15 yard connection from Sellers to WR DJ Black. The drive ended with Sellers rifling the ball to Bennett Jr. for his second touchdown catch of the season, giving the Gamecocks a 17-10 lead that they took into halftime.

Delivery complete ✔️ pic.twitter.com/Q0vLl1wnCz — South Carolina Football (@GamecockFB) October 10, 2026