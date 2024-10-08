How to Watch South Carolina vs Alabama
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Alabama.
The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 27-3. There isn't much time to dwell on the loss as Alabama is the next game up for the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a brutal loss to Vanderbilt on the road this past weekend, so both teams are looking to get back into the win column.
The two teams have only played one another twice since 2010 and the game in 2010 was when the Gamecocks pulled off the upset against Alabama by a final score of 35-21. South Carolina will be looking to do the same thing on Saturday, but according to the betting odds, the Gamecocks aren't given much of a chance to do so.
According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 21.5-point underdog heading into Saturday. The over/under is also set at 51 points. Vanderbilt proved that the upset is very much so possible to accomplish, but the Gamecocks are going to need to step up on offense after only scoring three points this past weekend.
How to Watch South Carolina vs Alabama:
- Gameday: Saturday, October 12th, 2024.
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- TV: ABC
- Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
You Might Also Like:
- Saturday's Silver Lining - Not All Doom and Gloom for South Carolina Gamecocks
- What Kentucky's Mark Stoops Had to Say About Matchup vs South Carolina
- South Carolina Gamecocks' Biggest Takeaway from Week One
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on Twitter and Facebook!