Jonathan Williams

Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer directs his team against the Mississippi Rebels in the second quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images
Everything you need to know on how to watch South Carolina vs Alabama.

The South Carolina Gamecocks took a tough loss this past weekend against the Ole Miss Rebels by a final score of 27-3. There isn't much time to dwell on the loss as Alabama is the next game up for the Gamecocks. The Crimson Tide are coming off of a brutal loss to Vanderbilt on the road this past weekend, so both teams are looking to get back into the win column.

The two teams have only played one another twice since 2010 and the game in 2010 was when the Gamecocks pulled off the upset against Alabama by a final score of 35-21. South Carolina will be looking to do the same thing on Saturday, but according to the betting odds, the Gamecocks aren't given much of a chance to do so.

According to Draft Kings, South Carolina is a 21.5-point underdog heading into Saturday. The over/under is also set at 51 points. Vanderbilt proved that the upset is very much so possible to accomplish, but the Gamecocks are going to need to step up on offense after only scoring three points this past weekend.

How to Watch South Carolina vs Alabama:

  • Gameday: Saturday, October 12th, 2024.
  • Time: 12:00 PM ET
  • Location: Bryant-Denny Stadium, Tuscaloosa, Alabama
  • TV: ABC
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!

