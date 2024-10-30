Gamecock Digest

How to Watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina

South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) celebrates with quarterback Davis Beville (11) after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) celebrates with quarterback Davis Beville (11) after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the South Carolina Gamecocks at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024.
Everything you need to know on how to watch Texas A&M and South Carolina.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are preparing for a big matchup against the Texas A&M Aggies. The Gamecocks sit with a 4-3 record while Texas A&M has just one loss on the year which was to Notre Dame in the first week of the season. With that said, early indications of this game are that it might be closer than what people think.

According to Draft Kings, the Texas A&M Aggies are now a 2.5-point favorite over the Gamecocks. They initially opened as 3.5-point favorites and then got bumped down to 3.0-point favorites and now it has been bumped down even more. The over/under is currently set at 44.0 points.

South Carolina has certainly proven that they can play good teams close and they are more than capable of pulling off an upset in a week.

How to Watch Texas A&M vs South Carolina:

  • Gameday: Saturday, November 2nd. 2024
  • Game time: 7:30 pm ET
  • TV: ABC
  • Broadcast Team: Sean McDonough, Greg McElroy and Molly McGrath
  • Location: Williams Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)
  • Live stream on fuboTV: Start with a 7-day free trial!
  • Stream on ESPN - HERE

