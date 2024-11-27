If South Carolina Beats Clemson, Will it Put them in the College Football Playoffs?
Would a South Carolina win over the Clemson Tigers put them into the college football playoffs?
The latest edition of the college football playoff rankings came out on Tuesday and the South Carolina Gamecocks came in at No. 15 right behind Ole Miss and Alabama. Also ahead of them was the Clemson Tigers at No. 12 which has them eyeing down a playoff spot, but the real question is, would a win for South Carolina on Saturday put them into the playoffs?
The win by itself likely would not send the Gamecocks to the playoffs. Ole Miss and Alabama both have three losses on the season and they both also have the head to head win against the Gamecocks. Not only that but some teams ahead of South Carolina that are already in the playoff would need to lose as well. Teams like SMU, Tennessee or Indiana.
By putting Alabama at No. 13, the committee essentially said that if a team in the top 12 were to lose this next week, then the Crimson Tide would be the first team back into the mix, despite a bad loss to Oklahoma this past weekend. The door has certainly not closed South Carolina's playoff chances just yet, but as expected, they are going to need some more help if they want to be playing with the 12 best teams in December.
College Football Playoff Rankings:
- Oregon
- Ohio State
- Texas
- Penn State
- Notre Dame
- Miami
- Georgia
- Tennessee
- SMU
- Indiana
- Boise State
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Ole Miss
- South Carolina
- Arizona State
- Tulane
- Iowa State
- BYU
- Texas A&M
- Missouri
- UNLV
- Illinois
- Kansas State
- Colorado
