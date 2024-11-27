Gamecock Digest

If South Carolina Beats Clemson, Will it Put them in the College Football Playoffs?

Jonathan Williams

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks running back Raheim Sanders (5) runs the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
The latest edition of the college football playoff rankings came out on Tuesday and the South Carolina Gamecocks came in at No. 15 right behind Ole Miss and Alabama. Also ahead of them was the Clemson Tigers at No. 12 which has them eyeing down a playoff spot, but the real question is, would a win for South Carolina on Saturday put them into the playoffs?

The win by itself likely would not send the Gamecocks to the playoffs. Ole Miss and Alabama both have three losses on the season and they both also have the head to head win against the Gamecocks. Not only that but some teams ahead of South Carolina that are already in the playoff would need to lose as well. Teams like SMU, Tennessee or Indiana.

By putting Alabama at No. 13, the committee essentially said that if a team in the top 12 were to lose this next week, then the Crimson Tide would be the first team back into the mix, despite a bad loss to Oklahoma this past weekend. The door has certainly not closed South Carolina's playoff chances just yet, but as expected, they are going to need some more help if they want to be playing with the 12 best teams in December.

College Football Playoff Rankings:

  1. Oregon
  2. Ohio State
  3. Texas
  4. Penn State
  5. Notre Dame
  6. Miami
  7. Georgia
  8. Tennessee
  9. SMU
  10. Indiana
  11. Boise State
  12. Clemson
  13. Alabama
  14. Ole Miss
  15. South Carolina
  16. Arizona State
  17. Tulane
  18. Iowa State
  19. BYU
  20. Texas A&M
  21. Missouri
  22. UNLV
  23. Illinois
  24. Kansas State
  25. Colorado

