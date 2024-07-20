Gamecock Digest

Is South Carolina Football Being Overlooked Entering 2024 Season

Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer on the field prior to a game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports
Nov 25, 2023; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer on the field prior to a game against the Clemson Tigers at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Yeazell-USA TODAY Sports

The South Carolina Gamecocks are entering year four under head coach Shane Beamer. Following year two in which the Gamecocks finished (8-5), entering the 2023 season with Spencer Rattler returning as the starting quarterback, a good bit of the SEC media expected the Gamecocks to have a fruitful 2023 football season.

Unfortunately for the Gamecocks faithful, that's not exactly how 2023 played out. A (5-7) season in which the Gamecocks failed to reach a bowl game doesn't have the mood around the program at an all-time high entering 2024, especially from the national media. The SEC Media voted the Gamecocks to finish 13th out of 16 teams.

Raising the question... Is South Carolina being overlooked entering 2024?

One College Football Analyst certainly thinks so. Greg McElroy had this to say:
"A lot of people look at South Carolina and they think about where things were problematic a year ago. I think they are going to be better than people realize. I think defensively they have a chance to be really good."

It's something that Beamer alluded to in his media availbility in Dallas during the SEC Media days. Saying that he knows the media will pick his football team to finish 13th or 14th in the conference but that he "really likes his team" and that the standard and expectation at South Carolina is to compete for and play in College Football Playoff. With the field expanding to 12 teams, Beamer said there's "no ceiling" for the South Carolina football program.

