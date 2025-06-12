Is the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 College Football Schedule Easier Than 2024?
Will the South Carolina Gamecocks' 2025 college football schedule be any easier than it was last season?
The South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for their return to college football as the 2025 season fast approaches. With the Gamecocks regular season getting closer everyday, fans have begun to wonder an important question, "Will this year's schedule be any easier than last years?"
The Gamecocks 2024 schedule was notably difficult as the team faced a handful of top 10 teams throughout the year. Matchups such as a road trips to Alabama, Clemson, and Oklahoma combined with top 15 bouts against Texas A&M and Ole Miss also taking place.
Despite the tough slate, Shane Beamer and his team were able to finish 9-3 on the regular season and have built tons of momentum heading into the 2025 schedule.
But the 2025 slate might not be any more forgiving than it was a season ago as the Gamecocks are scheduled to travel to LSU, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. Teams who are all ranked in the preseason top 25.
In addition to some difficult road games, South Carolina will host in-state rivals Clemson in the final week of the regular season. The Tigers are projected to be one of the top-5 teams in the country and have not lost to the Gamecocks at Williams-Brice Stadium in more than 10 years.
Although the 2025 season may present as many (if not more) challenges for Shane Beamer and the Gamecocks to overcome. South Carolina remains a massive sleeper pick to make the College Football Playoff this season.
The Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3 p.m. and will be aired on ESPN.
