Jadeveon Clowney Seen Working with South Carolina EDGE Dylan Stewart
South Carolina legend Jadeveon Clowney was seen working with sophomore EDGE Dylan Stewart.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are on the verge of kicking off their 2025 season against Virginia Tech at the end of August. There is a lot of excitement building around the program heading into this season as the Gamecocks have some star players on both sides of the ball.
One of those players is EDGE Dylan Stewart, who had a stellar freshman season. To ensure he has an even better second season, Stewart has been working with one of the best who has ever done it in college football.
A picture surfaced on social media of Stewart working with Jadeveon Clowney this offseason. Certainly not a bad idea to get some work in with a guy who had 24 sacks and 48tackles for loss in three years at South Carolina.
South Carolina is going to need Stewart to continue his dominance on defense this year. With the losses of players like TJ Sanders, Tonka Hemingway, Demetrius Knight and Nick Emmanwori, the Gamecocks are going to need some new difference makers on defense, and if Stewart can continue what he did last year, they might be in good shape.
In 2024, Stewart finished with 23 tackles, 11 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks. A very similar stat line to Clowney's first season as he recorded eight sacks, 12 tackles for loss and 36 total tackles. Clowney proceeded to post 13 sacks, 24 tackles for loss and 54 total tackles in his second year.
