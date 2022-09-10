Skip to main content

BREAKING: Jalen Catalon Ruled Out

Arkansas safety Jalen Catalon has officially been ruled out of action ahead of kickoff.

Arkansas carried a battered lineup into their matchup against South Carolina, and it appears they will be without one of their best players in safety Jalen Catalon.

Catalon was a preseason All-American who has been an impact player for the past two seasons. He tallied eight tackles in the Razorbacks' season opener against Cincinnati before he exited with an injury.

Head coach Sam Pittman remained doubtful about Catalon's status during the week. During his media availability on Monday, Pittman danced around a question without providing any substantial update.

"Well, we're not ready, really, to figure out exactly Catalon's situation. We haven't, let's say that, I guess."

Pittman was hesitant to reveal the severity of Catalon's injury. He could be nursing a minor issue, or a larger issue could be at play. Regardless, he will not be suiting up against South Carolina.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and company knew they would likely have to win this game through the air, and that task just became easier. Catalon is one of the best defenders across the country, making this a monumental loss for the Razorbacks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.

USATSI_16827378
Football

BREAKING: Jalen Catalon Ruled Out

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_15015908 (1)
Football

RJ Roderick Ruled Out

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18984401
Football

Staff Picks: South Carolina vs. Arkansas

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_18984403
Football

LIVE Updates South Carolina vs Arkansas

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_16827377
Football

Arkansas Injury Report Prior to Matchup with Gamecocks

By Evan Crowell
3D891C0E-47BA-4CF0-8027-70675B370DFC
Football

South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Key Players

By Andrew Lyon
IMG_5768
Football

South Carolina vs. Arkansas Odds, Betting Line

By Evan Crowell
USATSI_15015908 (1)
Football

South Carolina Football: Final Injury Report Before Arkansas

By Evan Crowell
9958D3F5-162C-48B8-A205-F2687CBF1A9F
Football

South Carolina vs. Arkansas: Everything You Need To Know

By Andrew Lyon