BREAKING: Jalen Catalon Ruled Out

Arkansas carried a battered lineup into their matchup against South Carolina, and it appears they will be without one of their best players in safety Jalen Catalon.

Catalon was a preseason All-American who has been an impact player for the past two seasons. He tallied eight tackles in the Razorbacks' season opener against Cincinnati before he exited with an injury.

Head coach Sam Pittman remained doubtful about Catalon's status during the week. During his media availability on Monday, Pittman danced around a question without providing any substantial update.

"Well, we're not ready, really, to figure out exactly Catalon's situation. We haven't, let's say that, I guess."

Pittman was hesitant to reveal the severity of Catalon's injury. He could be nursing a minor issue, or a larger issue could be at play. Regardless, he will not be suiting up against South Carolina.

Quarterback Spencer Rattler and company knew they would likely have to win this game through the air, and that task just became easier. Catalon is one of the best defenders across the country, making this a monumental loss for the Razorbacks.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Follow Andrew Lyon on Twitter: @ALyon_SC

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @GamecocksDigest & follow us on Twitter at @GamecocksDigest.