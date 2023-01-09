Jaron Willis Could Solve Weaknesses

Linebacker Jaron Willis seems like a gift for a team that struggled mightily to stop the run in 2022. Willis announced Sunday that he would leave Ole Miss and transfer to South Carolina, which should make Gamecocks fans ecstatic.

Willis, a multi-faceted defender, is perhaps one of the most talented tacklers in the nation. Willis has blazing speed when in pursuit of a runner, which is enhanced further by his efficient routes, often making him the first tackler to meet the runner. His football IQ is also exceptional, allowing him to read the offense and decipher where the play is going. In addition to being a great run-stopper, Willis excels when rushing the QB and disrupting the passing game rhythm.

Not to mention, when Willis gets to the runner, he will leave a mark. Willis' hard-hitting ability almost always removes the risk of a missed tackle and creates plenty of force fumbles. Willis thrives as an open-space tackler just as much as he does when operating in tight windows near the line of scrimmage, making him a coveted piece for any defense.

Aside from his transcendent tackling ability, Willis is more than capable in coverage. Willis spent most of his high school career playing in the secondary, where he learned coverage skills guarding the many talented high school wide receivers the state of Georgia offers.

Though Willis' playing time in 2022 was limited to one game because he was being redshirted, his talent will translate to the field quickly. The Gamecocks, who struggled against the run in 2022, should be counting down the days before Willis can step foot onto the field.

