Kansas City Chiefs Meet with South Carolina DE Kyle Kennard at NFL Combine
South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Kyle Kennard had a formal meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine following a stellar 2024 season. Kennard, a Consensus All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has garnered attention as one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.
In his first game as a Gamecock, Kennard made an immediate impact, recording five tackles, two and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles in a season-opening win against Old Dominion. His performance that day earned him the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. Kennard’s dominant season continued with him being named First-Team All-SEC in 2024.
At the NFL Combine, Kennard impressed with his physical measurements, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 254 pounds. He ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, with a 1.63-second 10-yard split, showcasing the speed and agility that make him a dynamic edge rusher. With 23 reps on the bench press, Kennard demonstrated his impressive strength.
Kennard’s meeting with the Chiefs is a clear sign of his growing draft stock. With his combination of power, speed, and versatility, he’s positioned to be a game-changing player at the next level.
