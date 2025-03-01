Gamecock Digest

Kansas City Chiefs Meet with South Carolina DE Kyle Kennard at NFL Combine

Fisher Brewer

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) participates in drills during the 2025 NFL Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

South Carolina Gamecocks defensive end Kyle Kennard had a formal meeting with the Kansas City Chiefs at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine following a stellar 2024 season. Kennard, a Consensus All-American and the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, has garnered attention as one of the top defensive prospects in this year’s NFL Draft.

In his first game as a Gamecock, Kennard made an immediate impact, recording five tackles, two and a half sacks, and two forced fumbles in a season-opening win against Old Dominion. His performance that day earned him the prestigious Bronko Nagurski Trophy as the nation's top defensive player. Kennard’s dominant season continued with him being named First-Team All-SEC in 2024.

At the NFL Combine, Kennard impressed with his physical measurements, standing 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighing 254 pounds. He ran a 4.73-second 40-yard dash, with a 1.63-second 10-yard split, showcasing the speed and agility that make him a dynamic edge rusher. With 23 reps on the bench press, Kennard demonstrated his impressive strength.

Kennard’s meeting with the Chiefs is a clear sign of his growing draft stock. With his combination of power, speed, and versatility, he’s positioned to be a game-changing player at the next level.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Fisher Brewer
FISHER BREWER

As a writer covering the South Carolina Gamecocks, my goal is to provide fans with coverage that goes beyond the surface. Whether it’s breaking news, player spotlights, or in-depth analysis, I bring a passion for the program and a commitment to telling the stories that matter. From the traditions that define Gamecock Nation to the moments that make history, my work connects readers to the team in a way that’s insightful, engaging, and uniquely South Carolina. If you’re looking for comprehensive and meaningful Gamecocks coverage, I’m here to deliver it.

Home/Football