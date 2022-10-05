Satterfield Talks Fine Tuning Offensive Gameplan

One of the gripes that a faction of South Carolina's fanbase was that it seemed as if the offense lacked any clear identity on offense. Poor perimeter blocking and pass protection against the Panthers' defense in the Georgia State game prevented South Carolina's offense from finding any rhythm. In weeks two and three against SEC opponents, it looked as if the Gamecocks were trying to strongly emphasize the passing game at the start to almost completely neglect the rushing attack.

In the previous two contests, it looked as if Satterfield came in with a clear-cut plan in both matchups, which were executed to a high degree, establishing the run against Charlotte, and showing glimpses of being able to push the ball downfield in the passing game against the Bulldogs. At the weekly coordinator press conferences, I asked him if he felt the players had more confidence in having a balanced offensive attack at the start of games. His response indicated he believes the players want to do whatever is necessary to achieve victory.

"When we talk about balance, our guys understand it's not being 50% run, 50% pass. There's going to come a time in a game where you have to run the ball, so you have to do that effectively, and there's going to come a time in a game where you have to throw the ball, and you have to be efficient at that," Satterfield expressed. "So I think that we're taking steps, especially in the last couple of weeks in both facets of our game. We got a long way to go, but I think that our guys are just trending in the direction of whatever is needed to win the game. We're going to have to do that at a really high level in order to have success."

Part of figuring out where your strengths lie during the season comes from seeing your offense in live action, as Satterfield conveyed his belief in the idea of natural progression.

"You know it's one thing to do spring practice, summer, fall camp, and get scrimmages in; it's another thing to go into a stadium and play a game, and have success and have failure [and] learn from both... It's just the natural progression; in my opinion, you just keep your head down and keep working."

