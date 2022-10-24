Kickoff Time Announced For Vanderbilt

South Carolina has its sights set on Missouri this weekend, a pivotal contest that would make them bowl-eligible. However, they got some news on Monday morning about their game against Vanderbilt.

They will travel to Nashville, Tennessee, on November 5 to take on the Commodores in front of a national audience. The game will kick off at 7:30 PM EST on SEC Network, the sixth time the Gamecocks have had a night game this year.

Head coach Shane Beamer has become accustomed to making big statements in primetime. South Carolina broke program losing streaks against Kentucky and Texas A&M, two monumental steps for the Gamecocks.

They continue to improve and have an opportunity to be 7-2 heading into their final three-game stretch. The back of the schedule has some complex challenges, but they can find resolve against Missouri and Vanderbilt.

The Commodores had an encouraging start to their season, winning several big games and exciting college football with their new style of play. Freshman quarterback AJ Swann has been a quiet surprise in the SEC, as he is one of the most efficient passers in the college football.

