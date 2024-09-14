LaNorris Sellers Injured Before the Half in LSU vs South Carolina
Prior to taking a 24-16 lead over the LSU Tigers into the half, South Carolina's LaNorris Sellers goes down with an apparent right ankle injury causing backup Robby Ashford to finish the drive. On 3rd and 10 on LSU's 35-yard line, Sellers dropped back to pass before getting sacked and rolled up on by LSU's Harold Perkins.
Sellers had to be pulled out of the game before Ashford tried a hail mary in the waning seconds of the half.
Sellers, who has caused LSU lots of problems today, has been a huge factor in South Carolina's offensive success. He finished the half going 8/15 for 112 yards in the air, adding in 10 carries and 88 yards on the ground, including a 75-yard rushing touchdown.
South Carolina will do whatever they can to get their star QB back on the field, but if he cannot go, that's a big loss for the Gamecocks. We'll know more from Shane Beamer as the second half is preparing to get underway.
You Might Also Like:
- South Carolina vs LSU: Deep Dive Into Saturday's Matchup
- South Carolina Gamecocks Searching for New Athletic Director
- Nick Saban Calls South Carolina the Most Improved Team in College Football
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!