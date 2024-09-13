South Carolina vs LSU: Deep Dive Into Saturday's Matchup
College Gameday comes into town for the biggest SEC game of the week between the (2-0) South Carolina Gamecocks and the (1-1) LSU Tigers. The Gamecocks are riding high after a dominant 31-6 victory over the Kentucky Wildcats in week 2, while LSU is searching for its first big win of the season.
Earlier in the week, we took an early look at this game and what challenges could face South Carolina entering this game. Now let's take a look at what games within the game can impact Saturday's matchup.
LSU's Offensive Line vs South Carolina's Defensive Line
This is the biggest battle in this week's game. On one hand, South Carolina's defensive line, led by veteran Kyle Kennard and superstar freshman Dylan Stewart, has been dominant to start the season. So far through two games, the Gamecocks defensive line has put up 9 sacks, 10 tackles for loss, and forced 4 fumbles.
On the other hand, South Carolina hasn't faced an offensive line that resembles the talent in the LSU room. Will Campbell and Emery Jones Jr. bookend what is one of the best offensive lines in the country. Campbell has only given up one sack in 27 games and that was to Florida State's eventual first round pick Jared Verse. Can the Gamecocks talented front create problems for LSU on offense? Or can LSU limit the Gamecocks impact in the trenches to give Garrett Nussmeier time in the pocket? Watch this closely because whoever wins this battle, likely is the winner of the game on Saturday.
South Carolina's Offense vs LSU's Blake Baker
On Tuesday during coach Beamer's press conference he had high praise for the Tiger's new defensive coordinator.
"We're playing a defensive coordinator that was at Missouri the last three seasons and frankly embarrassed us the last three seasons with the number of negative plays," Coach Beamer said about new LSU Defensive Coordinator Blake Baker.
Blake Baker became Missouri's defensive coordinator in February of 2022. In two games vs the Gamecocks, Baker's defenses held South Carolina to 244.5 yards of total offense, 3 turnovers, 9 sacks, 18 tackles for loss, with both games leading to Missouri wins.
Baker is now charged with fixing an LSU defense that was underwhelming last season. In 2023, the Tigers ranked 82nd in points per game (28.0), 118th against the pass (255.6 yards per game), and 87th against the run (167.0 yards per game).
South Carolina should find success on the ground using the talented group of running backs along with LaNorris Sellers' running ability. Question is, can the passing game continue to evolve and who steps up as the go-to receiver? Watch out for freshman Mazeo Bennett Jr. He was the Gamecocks' leading receiver last week and has continued to build a rapport with Sellers. Will Baker continue to show success against South Carolina? Or will the Gamecocks get their revenge early in the season?
Gamecocks DBs vs LSU Pass Catchers
It seems like every year LSU has the next star receiver catching passes in Baton Rouge. Last year Malik Nabers and Bryan Thomas Jr. were the leaders of the room. Now the Tigers have found another great go-to option in fifth year receiver Kyren Lacy. Working primarily as depth last year, Lacy showed his skills early against the USC Trojans where he grabbed 7 passes for 94 yards and a touchdown. Behind Lacy is sophomore Aaron Anderson (10 catches, 127 yards, and a touchdown) and TE Mason Taylor (11 catches for 102 yards).
South Carolina is hoping LSU's Garrett Nussmeier is harassed all day by their talented defensive line, but they also have a talented secondary to help keep the passing game in check. O'Donnell Fortune and Judge Collier will man the boundary this weekend, while Nick Emmanwori oversees the field from his safety spot. The Gamecocks will need their best from the secondary to slow down LSU's high level passing attack.
