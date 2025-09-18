LaNorris Sellers Injury Update Ahead of South Carolina vs Missouri
An update on LaNorris Sellers' injury status ahead of the South Carolina vs Missouri matchup.
The South Carolina Gamecocks are set to play their second conference game of the season this weekend against the Missouri Tigers. Their first SEC matchup didn't go as to plan as the Vanderbilt Commodores defeated the Gamecocks 31-7 in Williams-Brice Stadium.
As South Carolina hopes to have a bounce back performance this week, they are also hoping to get their starting quarterback back into the lineup. Sellers left the Vanderbilt game in the first quarter with a concussion, but reports stated on Wednesday that he was back at practice.
With that said, here is the official SEC injury report for the South Carolina vs Missouri game.
South Carolina vs Missouri Official Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- LaNorris Sellers, QB - Questionable
- Mazeo Bennett, WR - Questionable
- Michael Smith, TE - Doubtful
- Judge Collier, DB - Doubtful
Missouri:
- Balke Craig, K - Out
- Sam Horn QB, Out
- Logan Reichert, OL - Out
As Sellers is listed as questionable, it will be something to monitor throughout the week ahead of the matchup.
Last year's matchup between the two teams came down to the wire. The Gamecocks were down by three late in the fourth quarter and Raheim Sanders broke a 15-yard touchdown to take a four-point lead with 15 seconds left. South Carolina at one point held a 21-6 lead during the game.
With one blemish on the record, the Gamecocks likely can't afford to lose more than one more game if they want to keep their college football playoff hopes intact. So that puts a lot of emphasis on this weekend, considering what the rest of their schedule looks like this season.
