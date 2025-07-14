LaNorris Sellers Reveals How He is Building Chemistry With His Wide Receiver Room
South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers reveals how he has been building chemistry with his wide receiver room ahead of the 2025 football season.
SEC Media Days are underway as players and coaches from the league's 16 teams converge on Atlanta, Georgia, to preview their upcoming 2025 season. As the events of the week continue, South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback recently met with the SEC Network to discuss the upcoming season.
One major component Sellers discussed was how he was continuing to build chemistry with his wide receiver and running back core before the regular season. The Gamecocks quarterback revealed that doing so required efforts both on and off the field.
"Just by spending as much time with them as I can," said Sellers. "Not just doing football stuff, but getting to know them outside of football. Getting to know them personally on a different level. So we can have that sense of being able to talk to each other, be comfortable, and hold each other accountable."
Sellers has been tabbed by many as a potential top-10 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft and has even been named to the preseason Heisman watchlist. Should Sellers and his receivers continue to build their chemistry, the Gamecocks' offense could become one of the best in the nation.
South Carolina will begin its 2025 season on Sunday, August 31st, when it faces the Virginia Tech Hokies in Atlanta, Georgia. Kickoff for this game is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. and coverage will be aired on ESPN.
