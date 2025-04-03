LaNorris Sellers Says Mike Shula's Offense is 'Nothing New' at South Carolina
Quarterback LaNorris Sellers says Mike Shula's offense is 'nothing new' for the Gamecocks.
One of the biggest departures for the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason was offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains taking the head coaching job at App State. Head coach Shane Beamer then elected to promote Mike Shula to offensive coordinator for the 2025 college football season.
The Gamecocks averaged 30.5 points per game and 407.7 yards of total offense per game last season. There were some up and down moments throughout the season, but South Carolina certainly caight their stride to close the season. A lot of that had to do with quarterback LaNorris Sellers who is returning for another season.
Sellers spoke to the media earlier this week and was asked about Shula's offense. Here is what the SEC signal caller had to say.
"It's not really anything like brand new," Sellers said. "Because like you said he was here last year. So we are just implementing some new stuff, teaching the young guys new stuff and just adding stuff on here and there."
Shula has spent a litany of years in the NFL but was hired as a senior offensive assistant in 2024 by the Gamecocks.
With this potentially being Sellers' last season in college football, Beamer and his staff will be looking to get the most out of him in 2025. An offensive coordinating change might throw up a red flag intially, but based on Sellers' comments, it sounds like that won't be anything for fans to worry about.
