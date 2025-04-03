Gamecock Digest

LaNorris Sellers Says Mike Shula's Offense is 'Nothing New' at South Carolina

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers says Mike Shula's offense is 'nothing new' for the Gamecocks.

Jonathan Williams

Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) leads his team agains the Illinois Fighting Illini before the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
Dec 31, 2024; Orlando, FL, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) leads his team agains the Illinois Fighting Illini before the game at Camping World Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images / Jeremy Reper-Imagn Images
In this story:

Quarterback LaNorris Sellers says Mike Shula's offense is 'nothing new' for the Gamecocks.

One of the biggest departures for the South Carolina Gamecocks this offseason was offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains taking the head coaching job at App State. Head coach Shane Beamer then elected to promote Mike Shula to offensive coordinator for the 2025 college football season.

The Gamecocks averaged 30.5 points per game and 407.7 yards of total offense per game last season. There were some up and down moments throughout the season, but South Carolina certainly caight their stride to close the season. A lot of that had to do with quarterback LaNorris Sellers who is returning for another season.

Sellers spoke to the media earlier this week and was asked about Shula's offense. Here is what the SEC signal caller had to say.

"It's not really anything like brand new," Sellers said. "Because like you said he was here last year. So we are just implementing some new stuff, teaching the young guys new stuff and just adding stuff on here and there."

Shula has spent a litany of years in the NFL but was hired as a senior offensive assistant in 2024 by the Gamecocks.

With this potentially being Sellers' last season in college football, Beamer and his staff will be looking to get the most out of him in 2025. An offensive coordinating change might throw up a red flag intially, but based on Sellers' comments, it sounds like that won't be anything for fans to worry about.

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

You Might Also Like:

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football