LaNorris Sellers Surprisingly Named 8th Best Quarterback Prospect in 2026 NFL Draft
South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers has been listed as the eighth-best quarterback in the 2026 NFL Draft class.
As the 2025 college football season approaches, projections for the upcoming NFL Draft class have begun to roll in. One of the most highly followed names in the upcoming class is South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers, who has been listed as a player who has Top-10 selection potential.
While Sellers has been tabbed by many as a potential top selection in the upcoming NFL Draft, other analysts are still reluctant to label the Gamecocks' quarterback as one of the top in the class. According to an article by Pro Football Focus, Sellers is currently only the eighth-best quarterback in the 2026 Draft class.
Sellers presents an incredibly high ceiling as a prospect, but he struggled to read coverages last year with a 4.7% turnover-worthy play percentage (second highest among these quarterbacks)." Wrote PFF's Trevor Sikkema. "That can be expected from a redshirt sophomore in his first season as a full-time starter. But just because it can all come together doesn’t mean it will. Let’s see it from Sellers — and if we do, he’ll shoot up this list."
During the 2024 season, Sellers completed just under 66% of his passes and threw for 2,500 yards while rushing for an additional 600. His efforts helped lead South Carolina to their best record under head coach Shane Beamer and the team just barely missed to College Football Playoff.
Should Sellers be able to clean up his mistakes from a year ago and build upon his 2024 season, the South Carolina quarterback has an excellent shot at become a top pick in the 2026 NFL Draft should he choose to enter.
Sellers and the Gamecocks will begin their 2025 season in Atlanta, Georgia when they face the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sunday, August 31st at 3 p.m. This will be the 21st meeting between these two teams in a series that Carolina leads 11-7-2. It will also be the first matchup between these two schools since 1991.
