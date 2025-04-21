Latest NFL Mock Draft Has South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori to Vikings
The latest NFL mock draft has South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori to the Minnesota Vikings.
The NFL draft is this week as the first round is set to start on Thursday and the South Carolina Gamecocks are set to have a list of players selected this weekend. One of them is safety Nick Emmanwori, who is currently being projected as a first round pick.
ESPN's Jordan Reid released his latest first round mock draft and he has Emmanwori going to the Minnesota Vikings at 24th overall. Here is what Reid had to say about the pick:
"At the combine, Emmanwori ran a 4.38 40 and leaped 43 inches in the vertical and 11 feet, 6 inches in the broad jump," Reid wrote. "Those were all records at safety dating to at least 2003. But Emmanwori is more than a combine warrior. He picked off four passes last season, including two pick-sixes, and didn't allow a touchdown in 392 coverage snaps. He can play multiple safety spots, which fits well in a Brian Flores-led defense that emphasizes versatility and complex defensive structures. With the departure of Camryn Bynum this offseason and Harrison Smith turning 36, the Vikings need a younger player in the back end of the secondary."
Emmanwori has surged up NFL draft boards since the NFL combine, and he appears to now be a lock for the first round. Emmanwori would be the first defensive back taken in the first round from South Carolina since Jaycee Horn in 2021.
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!
You Might Also Like: