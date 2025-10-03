SI

Vikings Make Decision on Starting Quarterback for Sunday's Game vs. Browns in London

Carson Wentz will get the start once again for Minnesota.

Carson Wentz will get the start for the Vikings on Sunday in London.
Vikings starting quarterback J.J. McCarthy has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns in London due to his ankle injury, the team announced.

McCarthy was unable to practice on Friday, so it'll be Carson Wentz getting the nod under center for Minnesota once again.

Wentz has completed 66.7% of his passes for 523 yards and four touchdowns to two interceptions through two games this season.

Wentz will battle opposite of Browns quarterback Dillon Gabriel, who is set to make his first career start on Sunday, replacing Joe Flacco.

The Vikings and Browns are set for a 9:30 a.m. ET kick on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

