LIVE Updates: South Carolina vs. South Carolina State

The University of South Carolina Gamecocks are gearing up for a 7:00 PM local time kickoff against the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The Gamecocks are a 37.5-point favorite, according to most major sports books.

This game was originally scheduled for Saturday, but Hurricane Ian forced the Gamecocks to alter the date. The university has canceled Friday classes for students in response to the inclement weather, but they first have a football game to play.

As the Gamecocks take on the Bulldogs, we here at Gamecocks Digest will bring you live updates from the day's events.

How To Watch South Carolina State @ South Carolina

Gameday: Thursday, September 29th, 2022.

Thursday, September 29th, 2022. Game time: 7:00 pm ET

7:00 pm ET TV: SEC Network

SEC Network Stadium: Williams-Brice Stadium (Columbia, South Carolina)

How to Listen to the Game

You can listen to the game through the Gamecocks Radio Network with Todd Ellis on the call!

South Carolina Injury Report

Darius Rush, CB (Hamstring) OUT - Rush dealt with a hamstring issue against Georgia and ultimately left the contest. He will miss his first game against Charlotte.

Dylan Wonnum, (Unknown) OUT - Wonnum was a surprise scratch against Charlotte, as the news broke just thirty minutes ahead of kickoff.

Terrell Dawkins, EDGE (Knee) OUT - Dawkins underwent surgery last week and will be sidelined for several months. The Gamecocks expect him back at some point, per head coach Shane Beamer.

