Minnesota Vikings Draft South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori in Latest NFL Mock Draft
The Minnesota Vikings select South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori in the latest NFL mock draft.
South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori did himself a lot of favors at the NFL combine. After an eye popping performance during test, the former Gamecock saw his dratf stock shoot up the ranks. Emmanwori was seen as a borderline late first round/early second round pick ahead of the combine, but now he is seen as a first round lock.
In the most recent NFL mock draft released by CBS Sports, the Minnesota Vikings selected the former Gamecock with the 24th overall pick in the first round. Here is what Garrett Podell wrote about the pick:
"Harrison Smith is 36, and Cam Bynum is set to become a free agent. The Vikings need an injection of youth at the position, so why not the 2025 class' combine standout? South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori hit a perfect 10.0 out of 10.0 after he ran a 4.38 in the 40 while recording 43 inches in the vertical jump and 11-foot-6 in the broad jump with a stature of 6-foot-3, 220 pounds. He can be a fine successor to Smith."
IF Emmanwori is taken in the first round, he will become the fourth Gamecock to be selected on day one since 2020. He would join the likes of wide receiver Xavier Legette, defensive back Jaycee Horn and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw.
