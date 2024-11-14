Gamecock Digest

Missouri vs South Carolina Predictions - What The Computer Models Say

Brooks Austin

Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks head coach Shane Beamer celebrates the win with defensive back Vicari Swain (4) against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) play host Saturday afternoon to the (7-2) Missouri Tigers. The South Carolina Gamecocks are arguably one of the hotter football teams in the conference, facing off against a Missouri Tigers team that's banged up at the quarterback position and come to Columbia, South Carolina looking to fight off playoff elimination.

Here's what the prediction models say about the football game.

Missouri vs South Carolina Predictions

  • ESPN Matchup Prediction: South Carolina 69.6% / Missouri 30.4%
  • Betting Line: South Carolina -13.5, according to FanDuel

Injury Report:

South Carolina:
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Nick Barrett, DT: Out
- Gilber Edmond, EDGE: Doubtful
- DQ Smith, DB: Probable
- Josiah Thompson, OL: Probable

Missouri:
- Darris Smith, DE: Out
- Sam Horn, QB: Out
- Khalil Jacobs, LB: Out
- Joe Moore, DE: Out
- Connor Tollison, OL: Out
- Mookie Cooper, WR: Doubtful
- Brady Cook, QB: Doubtful
- Brayshawn Littlejohn, LB: Questionable

When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Brooks Austin
BROOKS AUSTIN

Home/Football