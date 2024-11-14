Missouri vs South Carolina Predictions - What The Computer Models Say
The South Carolina Gamecocks (6-3) play host Saturday afternoon to the (7-2) Missouri Tigers. The South Carolina Gamecocks are arguably one of the hotter football teams in the conference, facing off against a Missouri Tigers team that's banged up at the quarterback position and come to Columbia, South Carolina looking to fight off playoff elimination.
Here's what the prediction models say about the football game.
Missouri vs South Carolina Predictions
- ESPN Matchup Prediction: South Carolina 69.6% / Missouri 30.4%
- Betting Line: South Carolina -13.5, according to FanDuel
Injury Report:
South Carolina:
- Matthew Fuller, RB: Out
- Jakai Moore, OL: Out
- Nick Barrett, DT: Out
- Gilber Edmond, EDGE: Doubtful
- DQ Smith, DB: Probable
- Josiah Thompson, OL: Probable
Missouri:
- Darris Smith, DE: Out
- Sam Horn, QB: Out
- Khalil Jacobs, LB: Out
- Joe Moore, DE: Out
- Connor Tollison, OL: Out
- Mookie Cooper, WR: Doubtful
- Brady Cook, QB: Doubtful
- Brayshawn Littlejohn, LB: Questionable
When: Sat., Nov. 16
Time: 4:15 p.m. Eastern
TV: SEC Network
You Might Also Like:
- Former South Carolina Gamecock Staffer Demoted at Nebraska
- South Carolina Gamecocks vs Missouri Tigers Injury Report ReleaseThe South Carolina Gamecocks Could Creat College Football Playoff Chaos
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!