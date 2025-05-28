New Orleans Saints Update QB Competition - Spencer Rattler Speaks on Last Season
New Orleans Saints update the ongoing quarterback competition and Spencer Rattler speaks on what he learned from a season ago.
The New Orleans Saints had a wrinkle thrown into their plans for the 2025 NFL season quarterback Derek Carr announced his retirement from the league. That left the Saints with Spencer Rattler, Jake Haener and rookie Tyler Shough as the options for the team's new starter.
"I don't want them to get into [a state] where they're always looking at who's in, who's out," head coach Kellen Moore said.
Former South Carolina Gamecock Spencer Rattler started multiple games for the Saints last season. He's taking the experience he gained in 2024 and applying it this year while in the midst of a battle to be the starter.
"I think last year was not a normal situation, as you guys know, walking into, but learned that I can get through adversity, I could play at this level and felt good about it, want to improve and build on that," Rattler said.
However, despite Rattler's experience, Moore told his players that everyone has a "blank slate" going into this offseason. Whatever happened last year doesn't matter anymore, he said.
While last year might not mean anything to the coaching staff right now, it certainly helped the former Gamecock build some confidence heading into the offseason.
"I feel like I've always been pretty confident, even if it's up and down, you got to maintain that confidence, but I guess you could say I'm a little more comfortable now going into Year 2," Rattler said. "Obviously nowhere near where I want to be, but I feel good right now."
The Saints will continue the quarterback battle throughout the offseason and will continue to weigh their options between the three. However, one would have to assume that Rattler has an upper-hand in the battle given his experience from a season ago.
