New York Jets Projected to Take South Carolina's Nick Emmanwori in NFL Draft
The New York Jets are projected to take South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori during the second day of the NFL draft.
The 2025 NFL draft kicked off on Thursday night, and the South Carolina Gamecocks did not have a single player taken in the first round. Safety Nick Emmanwori still remains on the board despite many thinking he could be the first safety drafted. So, where is Emmanwori expected to go on day two?
ESPN's Matt Miller has the New York Jets selecting Emmanwori in the second round of the draft with the 42nd overall pick.
"Safety might not rank as the biggest Round 2 need for the Jets, but the ability to add a top-20 player here should be too tempting for Aaron Glenn -- a coach with a background as an NFL defensive back himself. Emmanwori has special potential if he can speed up his diagnostic skills," Miller wrote.
Over his career at South Carolina, Emmanwori accumulated 244 total tackles, four tackles for loss and six interceptions. He was a three-year starter for the Gamecocks. He started in 12 games the moment he arrived on campus and from there became one of the best safeties in the SEC.
Emmanwori was a very decorated athlete during his time at South Carolina. He was named a 2024 First-Team All-American by the AP, a 2024 unanimous first-team All-SEC member, and was also voted safety of the year in 2024 by College Football Nation.
NFL Combine Results - Nick Emmanwori
Height: 6031
Weight: 220
Arm: 32 ½”
Hand: 9”
Vertical: 43"
Broad Jump: 11'6"
40-yard: 4.40, 2nd attempt: 4.38
