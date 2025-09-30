Jets RB Braelon Allen Could Miss Multiple Weeks
The second-year running back suffered an MCL injury on Monday night.
Jets second-year running back Braelon Allen suffered an MCL injury in Monday night's 27-21 loss to the Dolphins and could land on injured reserve as a result, according to a report from NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.
The expectation is that Allen could miss multiple weeks. He's expected to gain multiple opinions on severity of the injury.
Allen carried the ball 18 times for 76 yards and one touchdown this season, and rushed four times for 26 yards on Monday night.
Allen has received an uptick in playing time in his second year with the Jets, but is still a clear No. 2 option in the backfield behind starter Breece Hall.
