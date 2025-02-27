Gamecock Digest

NFL Combine Results - South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard

Stay up to date with South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard results at the NFL combine.

Jonathan Williams

Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
Feb 26, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South Carolina defensive lineman Kyle Kennard (DL55) during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Stay up to date with South Carolina EDGE Kyle Kennard results at the NFL combine.

The South Carolina Gamecocks have a good number of players representing them at the NFL Combine this week and they are already starting to lock in their workout performances. On Thursday, defensive lineman and linebackers take the field to showcase their skill sets.

EDGE Kyle Kennard is already starting off his NFL Combine performance on Thursday and many expect him to be one of the first edge rushers off of the board in this class. There are a few names still ahead of him on the rankings, but the Gamecocks stadnout is on everyone's radar.

The reigning Nagurski Trophy award winner is projected to be selected within the first two rounds of the 2025 NFL Draft.

Stay updated with Kennard's performance at the NFL combine on Thursday as the information listed below will be updated as the former Gamecock completes each event.

NFL Combine Results - Kyle Kennard

Height: 6040
Weight: 254
Arm: 34”
Hand: 9 ¾”
Vertical:
Bench Press:
40-yard:
3-Cone:

South Carolina Gamecocks 2025 NFL Combine Invites:

  • Raheim Sanders, RB
  • Joshua Simon, TE
  • Torricelli Simpkins III, OL
  • Tonka Hemingway, DL
  • DeAndre Jules, DL
  • Kyle Kennard, DL
  • TJ Sanders, DL
  • Demetrius Knight Jr., LB
  • Bam Martin-Scott, LB
  • Nick Emmanwori, DB
  • O'Donnell Fortune, DB

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!

Published
Jonathan Williams
JONATHAN WILLIAMS

Jonathan Williams is a multimedia sports journalist who graduated from the University of Georgia with a degree in Journalism. He has multiple years of experience in covering college football for a variety of teams

Home/Football