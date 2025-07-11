NFL Draft Analyst Compares LaNorris Sellers to Three-Time Pro Bowler
NFL draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah compared LaNorris Sellers to a three-time Pro Bowler.
There has been plenty of love shown to LaNorris Sellers in the NFL draft world after last season. Some are even expecting Sellers to be the first player off the board next year, potentially. For now, though, the evaluation process continues, and one NFL draft analyst has landed a comparison for the Gamecock signal caller.
NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah provided an in-depth scouting report on Sellers and the player that reminds him of the South Carolina star is three-time Pro Bowler Daunte Culpepper.
"As I mentioned earlier, there are some elements to his game that remind me of Big Ben and I see a little bit of Josh Allen, as well," Jeremiah wrote. "However, the closest comparison I came away with is Daunte Culpepper, a three-time Pro Bowler with the Minnesota Vikings during his 11 NFL seasons. Before he suffered injuries at the pro level, Culpepper was an outstanding athlete with the frame/build of an outside linebacker. He could function in the pure dropback game, but if pressured, he could buy time or take off and generate explosive plays. There wasn't any panic in his game and he was very difficult to get on the ground. Sellers still has some development ahead of him, but it's easy to see why NFL evaluators are already buzzing about his potential at the next level."
As Jeremiah mentioned, Sellers is still somewhat of a raw prospect, but he hasn't played a ton of football over the last four years. Despite that, Sellers still emerged as one of the most exciting players in the sport and the expectations are as high as ever for him to lead the Gamecocks to another promising season.
