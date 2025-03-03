NFL GM Says South Carolina 'Second to None' In Coaching Under Shane Beamer
The South Carolina Gamecocks just extended head coach Shane Beamer, and according to an NFL GM Gamecocks on SI spoke to at The NFL Combine, they are second to none under Beamer.
Fresh off a (9-3) regular season, the South Carolina Gamecocks enter the 2025 college football season with plenty of hype surrounding the program. This offseason, they've already made news by extending head football coach Shane Beamer through the 2030 season.
Gamecocks on SI was in Indianapolis for the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine and one NFL GM raved about the coaching and development going on in Columbia, South Carolina under head coach Shane Beamer.
An NFL GM had this to say about the Gamecocks:
“There is a helluva a lot of good coaching going on with the Gamecocks. All you have to do is look at Lanorris Sellers, who when he was in high school and who he is now, and that youngster has made some real money thanks to that staff. Listen, in the SEC you are competing with the biggest dogs in the nation, and to compete with the Gamecocks, you have to develop guys. If those fans give Shane the support he needs financially, he can develop them, but they must keep them. There is a lot of good coaching in the SEC, but South Carolina, Shane and his staff aren’t second to anybody.”
South Carolina has done a good job maintaining their great players on the roster this offseason. QB, LaNorris Sellers was coveted this offseason by other programs, was EDGE rusher Dylan Stewart and both were able to be retained by the Gamecocks.
You Might Also Like:
- Former Gamecocks CB, Stephon Gilmore's Potential Landing Spots in NFL Free Agency
- Gamecocks Send Fifth-Most Players to NFL Combine, Tied for Second-Most in the SEC
- Former Gamecock Star Deebo Samuel Granted Permission to Seek Trade from 49ers
Join the community:
- Follow Fisher Brewer on Twitter: @USCTalk
- Follow Alex Joyce on Twitter: @AlexJoyceSI
- Follow Matthew Peavy on Twitter: @TheMattPeavy
- Follow Isaiah Collins on Twitter: @IsaiahCEC
- Follow Joseph Griffin on Twitter: @JosephGriffinJG
- Follow Luke Brumm on Twitter: @lukebrummcfb
- Follow USCTalk on YouTube for more video-based content: USCTalk YouTube
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to follow us on X at @GamecocksDigest and on Facebook!